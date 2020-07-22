Home Corona PM Modi stated that among those methods to attain economic resilience was...
By- Mohini Verma
PM Modi stated that among those methods to attain economic resilience was building more substantial domestic financial capacities. This supposed improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of worldwide trade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated that it had taken a worldwide pandemic to remind nations across the globe how critical durability is at the face of external shocks that cannot necessarily be predicted with precision.

“Global market over the recent past has focused extensively on efficiency and marketing but on the way we forgot to focus on resilience against external shocks. It’s taken a global outbreak to remind us how significant resilience is,” the Prime Minister said, speaking to the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected individuals in over 185 nations throughout the world.

“In our growth strategy, we must set the vulnerable and poor in the center. Most of us agree that the world needs a better potential. And, it is all people who need to give shape to the potential collectively. I firmly believe that our approach into the future has to mostly be a more human-centric one,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi stated that one of the methods to achieve economic resilience was by building more considerable domestic economic capacities. This meant enhanced domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade.

The Prime Minister encouraged other countries to invest in India’s health sector. The medical sector in India is growing quicker than 22 per cent each year. “Our companies are progressing in production of medical-technology, telemedicine and diagnostics,” he said.

“Today, there’s global optimism towards India. That is because India delivers a perfect mixture of openness, opportunities and technology. India celebrates openness in people and governance. Open minds make open marketplace and open markets, in turn, lead to higher prosperity,” PM Modi said emphasizing the accomplishments of the Indian health infrastructure at the summit.

The US-India Business Council is hosting the summit. This season marks the 45th anniversary of the creation of this Council.

The digital summit will see participation from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and leaders from business and society

