Plunderer Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

Plunderer is a Japanese television series which has been directed by Hiroyuki Kanbe and written by Masashi Suzuki. Plunderer TV series is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Suu Minazuki. This action fantasy manga has been quite famous among the youth of Japan and other parts of the globe.

The original manga series premiered on December 26, 2014 for the first time and has published a total of 15 volumes till now. The anime version of the series licensed by Funimation aired from January 08, 2020 till June 24, 2020 for a total of 24 episodes. The show has been initially successful and has been praised by the viewers.

Plunderer season 2 Release Date

The show has been a success for the creators. Fans seem to be quite impressed with the content they’ve been provided with. However, the show hasn’t been renewed for a second season till now. Since the airing of the first season has ended a month ago, no official statement regarding the renewal of series has been made yet. But we expect the show to be renewed soon for a second season.

Plunderer season 2 cast.

The voice-over artists have done a great job as well. We expect them to return for the second season as well once the series gets renewed.

Licht Bach by Eric Vale, Hina by Sarah Widenheft, Lynn may by Elizabeth Maxwell, Pete Poporo by Austin Tindle, Jail Murdoch as David Matranga and many other voice-over artists were a part of the show.

