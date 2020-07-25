Plex has a new live TV service with over 80 channels that costs $0

- Advertisement -

Plex just launched a free live TV service with over 80 channels available to stream.

There is a wide variety of content, from sports to news to kids shows to anime to classic movies.

Plex Live TV is rolling out now on Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, Android TV, and desktop.

Plex is one of the most expansive media players and platforms on the market, but its functionality grew once again this week as the company is launching a free live TV service with over 80 channels that will be available in more than 220 countries.

This live service joins the 14,000 free movies, documentaries, and TV shows already available through Plex on-demand, and covers a wide range of interests, from news to sports to cartoons and more.

If you want to check out the live TV selection, navigate to a new section called “Live TV On Plex” in the sidebar of the app.

There are also channels dedicated to a single show or idea, such as The Bob Ross Channel and the Deal or No Deal channel.

Here’s the full list of Plex apps that support the live TV feature as of Thursday, July 23rd:

Amazon Fire TV (v8.3.1 or newer)

Android mobile (v8.3.1 or newer)

Android TV (v8.3.1 or newer)

Apple TV (v7.3.1 or newer)

Chromecast

iOS (v7.3.1 or newer)

Plex Web App (v4.38.2 or newer)

Roku (v6.6.5 or newer)

Plex says that updates for the app on Apple TV, iOS devices, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android mobile, Android TV, and on desktop to add live TV functionality are rolling out now.