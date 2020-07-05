Home Gaming PlayStation 5: Your Next-Generation PlayStation Console
Gaming

PlayStation 5: Your Next-Generation PlayStation Console

By- Sankalp
The PS5 (or PlayStation 5) is your next-generation PlayStation console, and its release date is currently arriving in late 2020. In Sony’s The Future of Gambling occasion on June 11, the PS5’s design was finally revealed, along with the PS5 games line-up, an impressive range of software that includes Horizon Forbidden West plus a remake of Demon’s Souls.

The PlayStation design reveal was a surprise, and a much bigger shock was the unveiling of the PS5 Digital Edition – a digital-only console without a disk. We know everything concerning the PlayStation 5 ahead of the launching later this season Though Sony didn’t disclose the PS5 price or release date.

PLAY SOUND

Sony revealed the DualSense PS5 controller, which contains a slew of impressive-sounding features like feedback, adaptive triggers along with a built-in mic. However, what stands out about the DualSense controller is the space-age black-and-white color scheme and its radically different appearance, and it ends up that the PS5 design has a presence.

As crucial as the DualSense Controller are the specs, discussed at Sony’s March display occasion in detail. System builder Mark Cerny provided us with a deep dive into the PS5’s system architecture, revealing that the inner workings of this PS5. We’ll cover them in more detail down below, but the short of this is that the PS5 is rocking with an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with eight cores at 3.5GHz, 16GB of GDDR6 memory and a custom made RDNA two AMD GPU that places out 10.28 TFLOPs of processing power.

We all know that the console will be backward compatible with a massive swathe of the PS4’s game catalog and will possess a super-fast SSD, ray-tracing player, If it comes to other PlayStation features. It can even have voice assistant capabilities to tell you how long it will take to beat amounts. Thus far, then, the PS5 is living up to the hype, but it.

Want all the details? Here’s what we expect will be shown — and what we know about the PS5 so far, for instance, the design that is newly-revealed the closer we get to launch.

Sankalp

