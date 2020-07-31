Home Entertainment PlayStation 5' TVs
By- Pooja Das
Sony TVs are ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’

  • Sony introduced a new tagline referred to as’Ready for PlayStation 5′ which will be implemented to TVs which are effective at showcasing next-gen PS5 games as they were meant to be seen.
  • The first two’Prepared for PlayStation 5′ TVs are Sony’s X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED (which starts at $999), and Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED (which starts at $5,999).
  • Preorders for Sony’s PS5 are rumoured to begin in August before a November release date.

PS5 & Sony New TV

You can not preorder a PS5 quite yet, but the first official’Ready for PlayStation 5′ televisions are already available on the market.

On Wednesday, Sony Electronics announced it had created a new’Ready for PlayStation 5′ tagline in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment to make it easy for future PS5

owners to determine which TVs are going to be able to take full benefit of the next-gen console specs and features when it launches this holiday season.

In a press release, Sony shown the X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED and Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED models are the first TVs to carry the tagline.

According to Sony, the X900H”shows gameplay images of around 4K resolution at 120 fps with a very low input of 7.2ms.”

Compared to the Z8H”is capable of showing incredibly in depth 8K resolution pictures while also showcasing 4K resolution gameplay images in super-smooth 120 fps.”

If you’re in the market for a new TV and plan on Purchasing the PS5 this autumn, here are the listings for both TVs:

X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED: $998
Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED: $5,998

Along with being top-of-the-line televisions, the X900H and Z8H also have a Game Mode”that enables users to play games on the PS5 with reduced latency mechanically” Plus, using Game Mode,

you can wake your TV and your PS5 in the same time together with your DualSense controller, or control your PS5 using the TV remote.

Here’s what we heard about the PS5’s specifications during the Road to PS5 reside

PS5 Features

The feature was discussed in an article about the upcoming racing game WRC 9 on the Spanish blog Game Reactor, where the interviewee accidentally spoiled Activities.

The post was quickly deleted, and there’s no trace of it at the time of writing. But the internet doesn’t forget, and the article was referenced on Reddit and Twitter.

The article is mostly about the upcoming World Rally Championship game, but the Activities feature is referenced in a paragraph as “an instant deep-link to specific races directly from the console’s menu.”

This functionality could work similarly in other games, allowing players to jump to the desired content instantly. PS5 lead designer Mark Cerny hinted at the Activities feature during an interview with Wired. That detailed some of the features of the console. Sony revealed at the time that the PS5 would let gamers install specific parts of the game. First in order to play the part of the game they want to play as quickly as possible.

