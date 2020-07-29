PlayStation 5: Rumored Feature Allows You To Load Specific Parts of a Game!!!

- Advertisement -

A not too long ago eliminated article initially posted on GameReactor (as spotted by Gematsu) seemingly revealed extra about how the PlayStation 5 will help you load a particular a part of a game.

Principally, Sony representatives beforehand indicated that they had been engaged on a strategy to enable players to “jump” to particular components of video games reasonably than asking them to load them by way of in any other case conventional means.

In accordance with the GameReactor article, that feature might be known as “Activities.” Using the upcoming PS5 racing game WRC 9 for instance, the article suggests that you just’ll have the ability to create an “prompt deeplink to particular races immediately from the console’s menu.”

Earlier than we dive just a little additional into this, let’s briefly reiterate that the article in query was taken down. Whereas that’s probably as a result of it was revealed too early, you’ll be able to’t rule out the chance that there was some form of inaccuracy within the article or that the data provided concerning this feature has not been finalized.