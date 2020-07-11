Pixel Phones: Google Has Apparently Leaked All The Official Product Names Of This Year’s Pixel Series.

- Advertisement -

The Pixel 5's release date is several months away; however, Google has reportedly leaked all of the official merchandise names of the season's Pixel series.

Google will deliver three Pixel phones to market this season: Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5.

A beta version of the Google Search app mentioned all three 2020, Pixel models. Regrettably, it’s not the fantastic news Pixel fans wanted to hear.

It's been a disappointing year for Pixel lovers, and matters are not always looking up. Google postponed the Pixel launch; also, Pixel 5 is rumoured to be a device that would still have a premium price. Several reports said Google went with a more affordable Snapdragon 5G processor than the one everybody else is using.

Therefore the Pixel 5 won't be able to match the performance of mobiles such as the Galaxy S20, Note 20, OnePlus 8, and every other device that ships with all the Snapdragon 865 chip indoors.

The matter about Pixel rumours is that they usually prove to be accurate, as Google can’t keep a lid on its Pixel plans. The best Pixel rumour this year concerns a Google telephone of the distant future, which watch Google bring its chip to the Pixel series if anything.

Getting back to the 2020 plans of Google, though, Google appears to have leaked the names of its 2020 Pixel mobiles. And the news isn’t exactly what we had been anticipating.

Rather than using just fish-based codenames because of its unreleased Pixel devices, Google used the actual names of the phones in the latest beta version of the Google Search app, which 9to5Google saw.

Reports said as three bass names were seen in preceding code escapes Google was working for 2020 on three devices. With approaching hardware, those codenames were correlated.

Redfin and Bramble are supposed to be predicated on the Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with an integrated 5G model. 9to5Google thought these were the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL, respectively.

However, the Google app suggests that Bramble is a Pixel 4a (5G), not the Pixel 5 XL. The code also lists the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 product names which correspond to the two telephones we expected to see in Google.

Screenshots show the purported Google Search app code which lists three Pixel telephone names: Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5.

What is interesting is that many rumours claimed the Pixel 4a would come in 1 size this year and that there would not be an XL variant, as was the situation with all the Pixel 3a. The Pixel 4a (5G) does not necessarily have to be larger, but the 5G telephone will be more expensive since it will have 5G support.

The bad news is that there doesn’t seem to be a Pixel 5 XL from the functions for 2020. You may be out of luck if you would rather large phones. Then again, there’s no indication the Pixel 5 is going to be the same size as the Pixel 4a (5G).

What appears to be clear so far is that both of these devices will stone the same Snapdragon 765G chip complete with a 5G modem.

Google might need to differentiate them. 9to5Google speculates the Pixel 5 will comprise a better build quality compared to the Pixel 4a (5G) and it is going to feel more premium than the more affordable model.

That makes sense. There will probably be other differences between the handsets, including lack or the existence of the jack and 3D face recognition. Pixel 5 could get a better camera than the 4a phones. But that is all speculation at this point.

It is always possible that Google is seeking to mislead fans who hunt for clues in its Android apps. But, again, Pixel rumours generally come accurate, and Google is fairly terrible at keeping hardware key.

With that in mind, we have no idea when Google will launch its 2020 Pixel phones. The Pixel 4a ought to be here, but Google’s plans affected. The Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 could be shown in October if nothing else happens. Whatever the case, none of these phones seem to be authentic flagships, and there’s no way to spin Google’s choice to select the Snapdragon 765G for your Pixel line.