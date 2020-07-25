Home Top Stories pirates of the caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More...
pirates of the caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Pirates of the Caribbean was a movie franchise that surprised many by its incredible viewership. Starring Orlando Bloom, Johnny Depp, and Keira Knightley, the movie saw their teeth cut at the significant film world. However, it has been wracked with poor reviews and outings that were difficult in its four sequels – but will there be another movie?

In 2018 in a meeting with The Hollywood Reporter, Disney movie production chief Sean Bailey said: “we would like to bring into a new energy and energy efficiency.

“I like the [Pirates] movies, but a part of the reason Paul [Wernick] and Rhett [Reese] is so intriguing is that we would like to give it a kick in the pants. And that’s what I have tasked them with.”

At the time, Deadpool authors Reese and Wernick were working on the film, however, at present, Chernobyl co-creator Craig Mazin is currently writing the script.

Despite this, it has been reported Christina Hodson would write the script, and a film can be in the works simultaneously, and it is another reboot, potentially star Margot Robbie.

According to Screen Rant, neither of these films is a continuation of this narrative, so it is unknown whether some of the preceding Pirates cast would return.

Their report also implied some notable celebrities had been lined up, including Daisy Ridley, Karen Gillan, and Emma Watson, as potentials in the leading role.

While little is known about either of these films, We Got This Covered reported Disney bosses are hoping to bring back Johnny Depp, despite 2018 reports suggesting the actor had been dropped out of the franchise by Disney.

Fans weren’t happy. If this was announced, and some began a campaign to bring him back.

One fan tweeted: “You can tell @DisneyStudios is officially out of ideas. Quit trying to destroy the Pirates franchise like you started to. There’s NO POTC WITHOUT JOHNNY DEPP!!!”

Another added: “I hope Disney understands that literally, no one is going to watch Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp.”

A third said: “If Pirates of the Caribbean films are made, and Johnny Depp isn’t in the film, I won’t watch it. Johnny Depp IS pirates of the Caribbean. End of.”

These messages appeared to hit home, as reports today suggest Disney is currently renegotiating with Depp to deliver him back.

According to We Got That Covered, resources suggest overwhelming support from the general public for Depp made some of those Disney executives change their minds. They’re now allegedly”calling” for their return.

However, as the studio aims to incorporate a female lead, it is believed that his return would only be in a supportive role rather than a character.

HN Entertainment reported Captain Jack was to be replaced with a”revived character in the popular Disneyland attraction who’s also a meet-in-greet playground personality.”

There have been suggestions, Carina, Kaya Scodelario’s character, could become the lead everyone is anticipating from the new movie, however, if there’s no continuation at all, it seems likely blood will be brought in.

