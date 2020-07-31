Home Top Stories pirates of the caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You...
pirates of the caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Will Johnny Depp ever return as Captain Jack Sparrow?

As all of the men and women that are with the franchise named Pirates of the Caribbean understand that its films there are already five movies out there seeing it and have continued paving the way for many many more sequels.

It’s also so great to be aware that a new movie for Pirates of the Caribbean is on its way towards the lovers, and they are anxiously awaiting any piece of information which may be grasped.

Here is why people are not sure about the return of actor Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise!

There is absolutely no doubt that all the buffs have so highly anticipated this sixth installment in the movie franchise, which has been going on since 2017, and obviously, the people who love it are so excited to know the titles of all of the celebrities who might return for this brand new narrative.

As you might know that in recent times, there was a rumor that actor Johnny Depp is not going to come back to get reprising his legendary role in the franchise. These came ahead after all the legal allegations that Johnny was part of because Amber Heard filed a suit against him. This news was so devastating that it made every one of the fans mad and they started demanding his return to the franchise.

Here is how people think that Johnny Depp will come aboard on Pirates of the Caribbean 6!

Afterward, following the events of the news, a petition was filed on a web page named Change.org. It was about advocating Disney to assure fans that Johnny Depp will reunite. Because let us face the reality (even people who do not like Johnny Depp) that nobody will ever be able to replace him in that job regardless of what.

All this time, it is great to understand that has crossed over 195,000 signatures, and it is so close to getting 200,000. Because of such a profound impact media outlets feel it isn’t overdue to bring back Johnny as Captain Jack Sparrow.

