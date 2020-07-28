Pirates of The Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Pirates of The Caribbean series require no introduction to the most popular and successful movies worldwide. Irrespective of the film being released in the United States, the five-movie series created over $4.5 billion across the globe.

Back in 2011, Rumors were that Disney planned to take the 5th and 6th film; however, the fans just got to see Pirates of Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales since the installment of the set. Here we are with all the upgrades you do not want to overlook about the 6th that is the unnamed sequel of Pirates of The Caribbean 6

The Pirates of The Caribbean 6 Release Date

The sixth installment will not hit at the theaters. Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin are currently operating on the new setup. The new draft is reportedly going to be prepared by 2020, but that is also speculation. As it is likely to be a very long road until another one fans sit tight.

Pirates of The Caribbean 6: Cast

We know so much that Kaya Scodelario was approached for a part of the cast to reprise her role as Carina Barbossa for its 6th installment. Additional speculation of Daisy Ridley, either Karen Gillan or Emma Watson, will likely be considered for the lead character. It’s expected to see a few faces reprising their roles to comprise Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann Alongside Kevin Mcnally as Joshamee Gibbs.

Plot

There’s little to nothing that we know more about the storyline of this Pirates of the Caribbean 6. There are just speculations and rumors regarding two movies under the procedure which will be independent of this franchise. Both movies will be set in a universe as well, among them being a reboot. It may be risky as well, although That’s a bold move by Disney. There’s a slim possibility that the star the fan-favorite Johnny Depp considers that both of the movies will be put in a different world. Though the new universe might function as a refreshing start will it be The Pirates of The Caribbean without Johnny Depp?