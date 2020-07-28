Home Top Stories Pirates of the caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details...
Pirates of the caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirates of the Caribbean manufacturer is raising uncertainty over whether Johnny Depp will reunite as Captain Jack Sparrow from the next film. Jerry Bruckheimer eventually talks about the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 project but could not explain Depp’s status” We do not know what we’ve developed at this time, what Johnny’s personality will look like,” Brookheimer told Collider. “So, we will see.” Depp starred as Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003 in Action-Adventure Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of Black Pearl, Kiara Knightley, Jeffrey Rush, and Orlando Bloom.

He starred in the sequel Pirate, followed by Dead Men’s Chest in 2006, At the World’s End, On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tails. Bruckheimer is behind all the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Screenplay co-authored by Craig Moss and Ted Elliott. In 2018, Disney’s film leader confirmed that Depp would not be emerging in Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot, which was charged with”new energy and ET energy” It came in the wake of rumors in October 2018 that the celebrity will retire for productions.

