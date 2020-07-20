Pirates Of Caribbean 6: Plot, Cast And Expected Release Date, Every Rumor Covered

- Advertisement -

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still very far away from the screens. Many rumors about Pirates of the Caribbean has been trending, and fans are making all kind of speculations. The script of the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel is reportedly at work. Fans are hyped up for the most iconic character of all time, Jack Sparrow, to return.

Pirates of Caribbean 6 will be a sequel?

In a report from the screenprint, scriptwriters are working on the two different plots. Both of them are reboots. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Ted Elliott are working on one of the two scripts. Rumors are suggesting that the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean can be a sequel or a reboot. It seems that chances of continuing the story from where it ended in Deam Man tell no Tales are high.

Pirates of Caribbean Cast, If Jack Sparrow will make an appearance?

It looks the franchise is all set to move away from Jack Sparrow as the main character. Few sources have suggested the next pirates of the Caribbean will be a sequel and not a spin-off. Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider in May 2020, “The [script] we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be. So, we’re going to have to see.” He won’t be the protagonist in the next sequel. The upcoming movie may have some grand plans to give this fan-favorite character a proper send-off.

Lawsuits against Jonny Depp is making Disney more aversed toward the idea of Jack Sparrow playing a significant role.

Series producer Jerry Bruckheimer has not revealed much about the reboot, but it seems that Pirates of Caribbean 6 will follow a new main character, maybe a new strong female character.

Kaya Scodelario, who played Captain Barbossa’s daughter Carina Smyth in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales revealed earlier that she’s contractually obligated to appear in one more Pirates film. So she could make a comeback then next film is expected to pick from where we have left the Dead Man Tells no Tales. All kinds of rumors are spreading, including Margot Robbie, Karen Gillan, Emma Watson, and others.

Pirates of Caribbean 6, expected release date

Pirates of the Caribbean is in a very early stage; writers are working on the scripts. Disney has hired Ted Elliott(he has written Pirates 1-4) and Craig Mazin. They have yet to submit a text to Disney. No official announcement has been made so far.

Suppose Disney makes an announcement this year. Then it would take at least 3-4 years to complete. So a release in 2024 will be our best bet.