Phase 3 clinical trials of BCG vaccine

By- Pooja Das
Phase 3 trials of a BCG vaccine

Serum Institute of India is conducting Phase 3 trials of a BCG vaccine to assess its capacity to decrease COVID-19 infection and severe disease outcomes among risky persons.

Department of Biotechnology said. 6,000 people are enrolled for trial.

BCG vaccine

BCG vaccine is administered routinely to teens as part of the national childhood immunization plan to prevent tuberculosis.

The BCG vccinea is administered regularly to all newborns as part of the national childhood immunization program to prevent tuberculosis (TB), an infection caused by bacteria that mainly affects the lungs.

It’s beneficial heterogeneous results and demonstrated antibacterial and immune-modulator.

it protect against infectious diseases through the induction of trained innate immunity and heterologous adaptive immunity.

