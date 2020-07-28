Phase 3 clinical trials of BCG vaccine

- Advertisement -

Phase 3 trials of a BCG vaccine

Serum Institute of India is conducting Phase 3 trials of a BCG vaccine to assess its capacity to decrease COVID-19 infection and severe disease outcomes among risky persons.

Department of Biotechnology said. 6,000 people are enrolled for trial.

BCG vaccine

BCG vaccine is administered routinely to teens as part of the national childhood immunization plan to prevent tuberculosis.

It’s beneficial heterogeneous results and demonstrated antibacterial and immune-modulator.

it protect against infectious diseases through the induction of trained innate immunity and heterologous adaptive immunity.