By- Sankalp
People were super confused after Donald Trump’enjoyed’ a tweet regarding the HBO series,’Insecure,’ on June 7. The show’s star, Issa Rae, weighed in!

 

On the morning of June 8, there was only ONE tweet that Donald Trump had’enjoyed’ on  Twitter. The tweet was a reference to the June 7 episode of Insecure on HBO. It’s unclear if the’liking’ of the tweet was a crash or done on purpose, but viewers of the show, in any event, were completely caught off guard. One fan even took a screenshot of Trump’s’like’ and tagged the show’s stars, Issa Rae and Natasha Rothwell.

 

 

 

“What the f*** is that,” Issa, that additionally co-created the show, composed, in response to viewing Trump’s’like.’ Kumail Nanjiani also jokingly tweeted about the situation, “I found one thing that I have in common with [Trump]: We are both huge fans of Issa Rae.” In response to this, Issa submitted a GIF that stated, “Do not say that. Shhh. Shh!”

 

 

 

Trump’s’ liking’ of a tweet roughly Insecure sparked a public conversation on Twitter regarding whether the president sees the HBO series. “The revelation that Trump watches Insecure is indeed mind-shattering,” someone tweeted. “I don’t know how to process this.” Someone else wrote, “So Trump is just in his bunker watching Insecure while we are fighting for individual rights???”(People were)

Shutterstock
The timing of this’like’ heightened the public’s reaction even farther. The June 7 installment aired amidst a widespread call for justice after the passing of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd was killed while being detained by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.(People were)

 

 

 

In the aftermath of George’s passing, protests broke out across the United States. At first, a few of the demonstrations became violent, and Trump threatened to ship in the National Guard. Besides, he tweeted, “When the looting starts, the shooting begins,” and has been flagged for glorifying violence’ on Twitter. When protests broke out outside the White House, Trump spent almost one hour in an emergency bunker. Naturally, he has received backlash.

