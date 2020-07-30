Pennyworth Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and more!

- Advertisement -

A crime drama, based on DC Comics characters. Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

Season 1 was premiered on July 28, 2019, on Epix.

The series is executive produced by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon.

Storyline

The story explores the early life of the titular Wayne family butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier.

Who is aiming to form his own security company in an alternate London.

Soon Alfred becomes a target of the Raven Society, a group conspiring to take over the British government, and begins working against them alongside American agents of the No Name League, Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane, the future parents of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Cast

stars Jack Bannon as the title character, alongside Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Paloma Faith, Polly Walker, and Jason Flemyng.

Season 2 It has been officially renewed for the new season.

The second season will again consist of 10 episodes and was to start to produce early in 2020, but due to the current condition of a global pandemic, it has been delayed.

Epix is fairly new to authentic dramas, but Pennyworth proved to be a massive rating hit for them.

Storyline

Alfred Pennyworth has far to go till he could transform into Batman’s steward.

Season 1 has revolved around fighting the Raven Society and with the No Name League; anyhow with enemies, season 2 will reunite Alfred in harm’s way, in this manner. Another narrative that, however everything, wishes a purpose is an enigma inclusive of Martha and the Satanist membership pioneer.

