Pennyworth Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And 4 Other Series Regulars
Pennyworth Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And 4 Other Series Regulars

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Production has begun on Season 2 of EPIX’s”Pennyworth” series, and the origin story for Batman’s butler Alfred has added five new series regulars to its cast.

The new cast members are James Purefoy (“Sex Education,” “Altered Carbon”), Edward Hogg (“Taboo,” “Harlots”), Jessye Romeo (“Curfew,” “In the Long Run”), and Harriet Slater (“Faunutland” and the Lost Magic”). Ramon Tikaram (“Brassic,” The Victim”) returns from a season in a more regular function.

The 10-episode season has been shooting since January in Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden from the U.K., in which it shot Season 1. Season 2 is expected to premiere this summer.

The hourlong drama series follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon),” a former British SAS soldier in his 20s who forms a safety company in 1960s London and head to use young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who has not yet become Bruce Wayne’s father,” based on EPIX.

Alongside Bannon and Aldridge, season  2 will also see the return of cast members such as pop singer Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz (“Gentleman Jack”), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (“Eastenders”), Ryan Fletcher (“Outlander”), Dorothy Atkinson (“Mr. Turner,” Topsy-Turvy”), Polly Walker (“Rome,” Caprica”), and Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).

The show is based on characters. Bruno Heller (“Gotham,” The Mentalist,” Rome”) made it for EPIX and executive produces with Danny Cannon (“Gotham,” CSI string”) and Matthew Patnick (“The Night Manager,” Peaky Blinders”).

Badshah Dhiraj
