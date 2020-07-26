Home TV Series Pennyworth Season 2: Official Release date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant...
TV Series

Pennyworth Season 2: Official Release date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Update

By- Aryan Singh
Pennyworth is an American crime drama television series which has been quite famous in the recent times for its storyline. Pennyworth is based on Alfred Pennyworth by Bill Finger and Jerry Robinson. The show is based on characters published by DC comics.

The show has been created especially for the Epix TV channel. This crime action thriller series is being highly appreciated by the fans all across the globe. Pennyworth has been produced by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon. Fans have been wanting more and more of pennyworth and demands for a second season have gone high recently.

The first season of pennyworth premiered on Epix on July 28, 2019 for the first and ran for a total of 10 episodes on the TV channel. Viewers praised the show for its storyline and acting skills of the artists.

Pennyworth season 2 release date

Looking at the increasing popularity of the show, it was renewed for a second season on October 27, 2019. The filming for the same was to start in January 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the filming for the same might have been halted in between.

The release date of pennyworth season 2 is yet to be announced. We expect the show to be aired in early 2021. Nothing has been confirmed by the showrunners.

Pennyworth season 2 cast.

Jack Bannon was seen playing the role of Alfred Pennyworth, Ben Aldridge as Thomas Wayne, Ryan Fletcher as Wallace McDougal, Dorothy Atkinson as Mary Pennyworth and many more artists were a part of season 1 of the show. Most of them are expected to return for the second season as well.

