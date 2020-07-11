Home Top Stories Pen15 Season 2 Release Date Set For September On Hulu
Pen15 Season 2 Release Date Set For September On Hulu

By- Naveen Yadav
Hulu will launch season 2 of this coming-of-age humor Pen15 in September. Produced and written by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman, Pen15 premiered on Hulu in February 2019 and quickly became a fan-favorite show. Starring two adult actors, Erskine and Konkle, as fictionalized 13-year-old versions of themselves, Pen15 touches on the teenage strife one must confront in a single middle school year. After Maya and Anna as they navigate early teenage years using gel pens, AOL dial-up, and cropped PE shirts, Pen15 year 1 left fans wondering what the two friends would endure next.

According to E! News, Maya, and Anna will reunite for Pen15 year 2 on September 18. Consisting of 14 episodes, Pen15’s sophomore season is going to be split into two installments, with the first seven episodes premiering in September along with the extra episodes slated to arrive at 2021. Taking place soon after the events of the season one finale, Pen15 season 2 will stick to the BFFs as they investigate more mature occasions. Together with the September launch date, Hulu unveiled a trailer for season 2 of Pen15. Infused with minutes of soda chugging, awkward hallway exchanges, also say that the girls have”altered, like,…a whole lot,” the season 2 trailer for Pen15 gives a glimpse of what to expect.

Also Read:   ‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Lockdown
Also Read:   Rubi Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Hulu proceeds to bolster its record of original content with the recent launch of Ramy year 2, the announcement of Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman, also Kate McKinnon’s limited series The Dropout getting the green light. Toting a gifted cast, impeccable writing, and relatable Conditions, Pen15 was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. Pen15 season 2 has been highly anticipated by fans and maybe an additional cringe-worthy winner for Hulu.

