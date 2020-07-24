Home Top Stories Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!
Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The Peaky Blinders season five finale left us with a few of the greatest cliffhangers possible – that murdered Cillian Murphy’s gang leader Tommy Shelby? We knew it would be a long wait until we discovered who ratted on him for his political rival Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin). However, coronavirus had other thoughts.

However, season five and six directors Anthony Byrne, revealed it’s”odd” for a TV drama to finish with such suspense.

“You do not see cliffhangers similar to that in TV dramas, it is very uncommon,” he explained in a recent online Q&A.

“In Peaky, there’s generally a beginning, middle, and an end, and then it would begin again, and the series would jump forward a few decades.”

He noticed that there was a lot of debate about keeping it precisely the same and providing audiences.

However, Anthony revealed screenwriter Steven Knight, consented, and he pushed to abandon it.

“I even thought if we shut down, even if Peaky never occurred again and that was it, then it would have been an amazing finale!” He whined.

“You will never know!”

Is that… is that a sign for the end of season six?

Surely they can not do this to us.

Series five didn’t have every enthusiast online doing their study into who-dun-it.

With opportunists such as Michael and Gina Gary (Finn Cole and Anya Taylor-Joy) to unsuspecting characters like Billy Grade (Emmett J. Scanlan) and Tommy’s loyal compadre Barney Thompson (Cosmo Jarvis), there are plenty of individuals who could have been responsible for screwing the gang leader over.

Too bad we have to wait for another year and a bit to learn who it was…

The failed assassination attempt drove Tommy to put a gun to his head as dreams of the beloved Grace (Annabelle Wallis) taunted him.

And while we know he doesn’t die at the hands of his pistol, can it be a telling indication that he will meet his maker later on?

We know the show isn’t scared of killing off significant characters – pfft John Shelby (Joe Cole) – recall that heartbreak?

When the brothers tried to flee the Changretta’s, john was killed off at the beginning of season four.

It was a jolt like no other, and it has made us very cautious of any surprises.

If – and it’s a vast – year six ends on another cliffhanger, could it be: who killed Tommy?

