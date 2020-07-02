Home Top Stories Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, cast, plot, And All Latest News...
PEAKY BLINDERS season 6 might be the end of Tommy Shelby as the upcoming series’ frightening opening scene paves the way to his untimely death…

Fans of BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders happen to be left on a giant cliff-hanger ever since season five finished last season. Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) seems to have lost his head and is poised to kill himself after being betrayed during his unsuccessful assassination attempt on Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin). Plagued with dreams of his deceased spouse Grace Shelby (Annabelle Wallis), we did not understand if he was going to pull the trigger.

His pistol.

However, is it a sign he will meet with his maker on?

We already know the series is not scared of killing off prominent characters – pfft John Shelby (Joe Cole) – remember that heartbreak?

When the brothers attempted to flee, the Changretta’s john was killed off at the beginning of season four.

It was a shock like no other, and it’s made us very wary of some more devastating surprises.

At six director Anthony Byrne and a live interview with season five, Digital Spy discovered that the series would begin by the exact place they left off, with his gun and Tommy, contemplating life.

Anthony also revealed the gang leader is defined to be introduced to a new character who will become his opposition.

“There’s a wonderful female character who is new, who’s fairly bleak,” he explained.

“I haven’t seen a character like her in Peaky before. I won’t say who she is, but she gives Tommy a run for his money. She challenges him differently. She’s not a protagonist, and I do not know if she is an antagonist.”

He continued: “It is comparable to [Oswald] Mosley, she has a similar ideology, and that’s challenging for any personality.

“As I’ve mentioned before, they don’t have guns or a gang, but they have an ideology that’s like a virus, which is more harmful than anything. She’s a great character, and we are quite close to casting her, too.”

There we go – a little something-something to tickle your taste buds.

