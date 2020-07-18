Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast And Check The All Updates

- Advertisement -

Peaky Blinders is a British historical crime drama series created by Steven Knight. The show broadcasts on BBC One. The show is based on an urban youth gang which was quite active in the 19th and 20th centuries. The first season of the show was aired on September 12, 2013. The show has gained a massive following since then. It is titled to be one of the best crime series ever made.

The series revolves around a family of gangsters in Birmingham named Peaky Blinders. The chief inspector of the city decides to stop the family from doing their shrewd business.

A total of 30 episodes have been broadcasted till now from season 1 to season 5. The first season of the show premiered on September 12, 2013. The series was broadcasted on BBC Two for the first four seasons and was shifted to BBC One for the fifth and the upcoming seasons.

Release Date.

Fans have become very impatient for season 6 of the TV series. The show has gained quite a lot of fan following since its first season.

Unfortunately for the fans, the release date for season 6 of the show has not been announced yet. The show was to be released in 2020 end. But according to the sources, shooting for the show hasn’t begun yet due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. According to rumors, fans will not be able to watch season 6 of the series till the end of 2021.

Cast.

No information regarding the cast of season 6 has been given yet. But we are expecting to see the cast of season 5 of the show to return. Cillian Murphy will be seen as Tommy Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, and many other well-known artists.

Till the time any other information is given by the production house, fans will have to keep waiting for season 6 of the show.

