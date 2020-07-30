Home TV Series Netflix “Peaky Blinders” Season 6: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot...
"Peaky Blinders" Season 6: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and every other essential detail

By- Simran Jaiswal
Created by Steven Knight, “Peaky Blinders” has undoubtedly secured its place in the list of all-time favourite thrilling series of television. This British period crime drama is set mainly in the time period of the 19th century and revolves around the exploits of cunning Tommy Shelby.

The first season of “Peaky Blinders” premiered on BBC Two on September 12, 2013. It has been almost seven years since its arrival, and in the span of these years, this series has released five seasons. It has been observed that with every season, the fan following of this series has increased and it is quite obvious as with every successive season, the writing plot and cinematograph of this series have been improved.

The fifth season of this series premiered on BBC One on August 25, 2019. It received a lot of appreciation from both critics and fans and gained the ratings of 84% from critics and 86% from the viewers in Rotten Tomatoes.

The fifth season was indeed a cliff hanger and made the fans curious about the sixth season. So, let us check out the essential details of the sixth coming season of “Peaky Blinders”.

Release date of “Peaky Blinders” Season 6

In May 2018, Steven Knight gave his statement to Birmingham Press Club, “We are definitely doing [series] six and we will probably do seven.” So, it is pretty sure that we are going to have season six, but the exact date of its arrival is not yet known.

The makers have shared that the current pandemic has definitely impacted the filming and ultimately the release date of season six. Since not even the filming has yet started, it seems that season six is not going to arrive before late 2021 or maybe early 2022.

Observing the pattern of the previous five seasons of “Peaky Blinders”, it seems that season six will have six episodes. The first episode will be called “Black Day”.

The expected plot of “Peaky Blinders” Season 6

In season 5, Shelby family suffers through the financial crisis and comes together to discuss the incident Wall Street Cash of 1929. In this season, Arthur comes out as Tommy’s trustworthy ally whereas Mosely, a fascist politician, appears as the potential foe to Tommy.

The real twist comes when the plan of Tommy to kill Mosely, fails tragically. Season 5 didn’t reveal the traitor behind this failure and hyped the viewers for season 6. It is expected that season 6 will bring the name of the traitor with it. There will be many mysteries that will get revealed in the sixth season. It is expected that season 6 will be worth watching!!!

The cast of “Peaky Blinders” Season 6

The cast of the sixth season of “Peaky Blinders” is likely to include many actors from the previous seasons. Some of them are:

  • Cillian Murphy as Thomas “Tommy” Shelby
  • Helen McCory as Elizabeth “Polly” Gray
  • Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby
  • Annabelle Wallis as Grace Burgess
  • Finn Cole as Michael Gray
  • Sam Claflin as Sir Oswald Mosely

Many other actors will also be the part of the sixth season.

Stay with us for more updates.

