Peaky Blinders is a British period crime drama tv series. The genres involved in the series are Historical fiction and Crime drama. The series is directed by Otto Bathurst, Tom Harper, Colm McCarthy, Tim Mielants, David Caffrey, and Anthony Byrne and the producer of the show is Katie Swinden. The series is starring a great number of talented actors including Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Iddo Goldberg, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, Finn Cole, and Charlotte Riley. The series has completed five seasons. Peaky blinders made its debut on 12 September 2013 as season 1 with 6 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on 2 October 2014, season 3 on 5 May 2016, season 4 on 15 November 2017, and finally season 5 on 25 August 2019 and all the five seasons have 6 episodes each. The series got a rating of 8.8/10 IMDb and 92% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders season 6 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, and Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne.

Peaky Blinders season 6 Plot

Season 6 of the series will be about Michael being the enemy and like the other 5 seasons, the sixth season will also have 6 episodes. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Peaky Blinders season 6 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on 12 September 2013 with 6 episodes. After a due wait now the series has been renewed for a sixth season. Till now there is so the announcement of the official release date of the season. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. As soon as the world situation boils down to normal the production and cast will be back on the sets and will resume filming. It is expected that Peaky Blinders season 6 will be releasing in late 2021. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.