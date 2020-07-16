Home TV Series Netflix Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest...
Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

Peaky Blinders is a crime drama television series set after the end of the First World War. Peaky Blinders has five seasons in total as of now. The first four seasons of Peaky Blinders premiered on BBC Two while the fifth season premiered on BBC One.

All five seasons of Peaky Blinders have six episodes each. Each episode of Peaky Blinders ranges from about 55 minutes to 65 minutes. All five seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to stream on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Cast:

The cast of Peaky Blinders Season 6 is not yet confirmed. The main cast from the previous seasons of Peaky Blinders may return for the sixth season too. The main cast of Peaky Blinders includes Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Benjamin Zephaniah, and many others. Apart from the main cast, it is expected that Annabelle Wallis may also return as Grace in the sixth season. 

 Peaky Blinders Season 6 Plot:

It has been confirmed that the plot of Peaky Blinders Season 6 will take off from where it was left at the end of Season 5. The fifth season ended with a cliffhanger. The cliffhanger has left many questions unanswered. The cast of the series has described the script of the sixth season as the best in the whole series. Hence, the expectations are sky high for Peaky Blinders Season 6. The biggest question is, what will be Thomas Shelby’s next move?

 Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date:

After the release of Peaky Blinders Season 5, makers confirmed that the series has been renewed for a sixth season. The makers also confirmed that the seventh season for Peaky Blinders will also be made.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 was supposed to release in January 2021. However, the production of the sixth season is on a halt due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The production is expected to resume soon. Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to release in the second half of 2021.

The makers of Peaky Blinders have also confirmed that a film or spin-off of the series will be made once they are done with all the seasons. 

