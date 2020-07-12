Home TV Series Netflix Peaky Blinders Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need...
Peaky Blinders Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Who doesn’t like watching historical crime and drama television series? Peaky Blinders is one such British historical fiction television series that has been created for BBC. The show has been created and co-written by Steven Knight. The other writers of the show are Toby Finlay and Stephen Russell.

The show is set in Birmingham of the early twentieth century and has been produced by Katie Swinden. Peaky blinders have been produced by BBC Studios, Caryn Mandabach, Tiger Aspect Productions, and Screen Yorkshire. The distributor of the show is the BBC itself. The first season of the show aired on September 12, 2013 on BBC Two.

The show revolves around a peaky blinders gang who is in the way of controlling their area of Birmingham. The gang then comes to the attention of a major who has been sent over to clean up the city of Irish Republican Army.

The fourth season of the show aired on November 15, 2017 for the first time on BBC Two. All the seasons have had 6 episodes each till now. People from all across the globe have loved the series and show interest in the future prospects of the show.

Peaky Blinders season 5 release date

The show has aired for a total of 5 seasons till now. Season five of the show aired on august 25, 2019 for a total of 6 episodes. The show was aired till the fourth season on BBC Two. However, looking at the increasing popularity of the show, season 5 of peaky blinders was shifted to BBC One.

Not only this, but Netflix has also acquired the rights to air the show in the United States and other parts of the globe, except England. The show has been highly praised by the fans as well as the critics.

Peaky Blinders season 5 cast

Cillian Murphy as Thomas ‘Tommy’ Shelby, Annabelle Wallis as Grace Blurgess, Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby, Jack Rowan as Bonnie Gold, Sam Clafin as Sir Oswald Mosley, Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray and many other artists are a part of season 5 of peaky blinders.

If you haven’t watched the show yet, you can watch it on Netflix now.

Aryan Singh

