- Advertisement -

The beloved, long-running Nickelodeon present PAW Patrol has not been shut down as a part of a wave of latest cancellations of TV collection that includes law enforcement officials.

White Home press mouthpiece {and professional} prevaricator Kayleigh McEnany — who by no means met a lie she didn’t need to escape her lips — claimed that PAW Patrol was canceled together with shows like Cops and Stayed PD within the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and the months of protests that adopted.

Throughout a Friday press briefing, McEnany blurted out that her boss is “appalled by cancel tradition, and cancel tradition particularly because it pertains to cops. We noticed just a few weeks in the past that PAW Patrol, a cartoon present about cops, was canceled. The present Cops were canceled. Stay PD was canceled. Lego halted the gross sales of their Lego Metropolis police station.”

Whereas Cops and Stay PD have the truth has been canceled, PAW Patrol was renewed earlier this 12 months for an eighth season. The present, which first launched in 2013, focuses on a workforce of extremely skilled search and rescue canine who every have a particular ability set. One is skilled as a firefighter, one as a police officer, one as a pilot, and so forth.