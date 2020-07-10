Patriot Does Lots of Things For Tech Fans Solid-State Drives : 1TB Supersonic Rage Elite

- Advertisement -

Patriot does lots of things for tech fans; solid-state drives gaming mice in addition to RGB memory modules. It’s a favourite brand and one that’s been well received by reviewers (like us) for over a decade.

But unbeknown to many is they have a USB flash drive (AKA thumb drives) that’s nothing short of unique for two reasons.

To begin with, its flagship model, the 1TB Supersonic Rage Elite (PEF1TBSRE3USB) is one of the cheapest 1TB USB flash drives on the market. At the time of writing, it had been the most affordable one, costing a mere $155 at Newegg.( tech)

(Regrettably, the favourite US merchant Doesn’t deliver to every single country in the world, so international customers Might Have to use an expert parcel forwarding service if they want to take advantage of the bargain )( tech)

Instead of cloud storage

There’s the little known actuality that Patriot claims it is among the fastest on the market with a write speed of up to 300MBps and a read rate of up to 400MBps, a quick drive.

It’s a rubber-coated casing that ought to protect it its design means there is no limit to lose. It comes with a warranty and comes with an LED light indicator.( tech)

Keep in mind you must get a USB 3.0 connector to make the most of it out; this is a USB 3.1 Gen 1 instead of a genuine USB 3.1 (that is now USB 3.1 Gen 2). And while demand for flash drives may have fallen as a result of the popularity of cloud storage solutions and microSD cards, they do signify with a fantastic alternative to both of the options.