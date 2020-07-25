Panchayat Season 2: Amazon Prime Video And Release Date

The Amazon prime videos are always into coming out with more exciting web series and shows keeping its subscribers and users entertained during this whole lockdown situation. Among all, our very favorite “Panchayat” might knock us with its brand new season coping up with all those rural Indian situations.

The very talented writer of the amazing series is Chandan Kumar, under the direction of Deepak Kumar Mishra, which has literally attracted a huge amount of supporters and viewers. The first season debuted on April 3, 2020, leaving a lot of fans behind who are thinking when they will get to have another season on screen?

Release Date Updates For Panchayat Season 2

As it hasn’t been a long time since the show has hit the streaming platform, which is the mere another reason( first being the pandemic) that Amazon prime or we can say TVF has not made any official statement regarding next season. But there are some speculations of getting the show somewhere in April 2021.

More About The Plot Of Panchayat Season 2

The whole story revolves around the engineering graduate, Abhishek Tripathy, played by Jitendra Kumar. Who has no access to job opportunities and exposure to the world? So Abhishek joins with the publish of Secretary in some Government sector of Phullera village of Uttar Pradesh.

But he doesn’t see the way as it’s, making things hard for him on work. He tries to escape out of place and make something productive out of him. He prepares for the MBA entrance exam, CAT. Let’s see his journey fighting against all the odds!