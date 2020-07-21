Palm Springs Season 2: Will We Get A Sequel Of The Hulu Comedy Movie!!!

Palm Springs is a 2020 American romantic comedy movie, directed by Max Barbacoa. The film is written by Andy Sierra. Now the followers are excited to know whether or not the sequel of the film is on the way in which or not? Right here’s every part we all know.

Palm Springs Season 2: Expected Release Date

Sadly, there isn’t any official announcement concerning the second a part of the film. The primary a part of the movie premiered on the Sundance Movie Festival earlier this season and garnered essential acclaim. It was scheduled to be released in theatres this summer time, however given the present standing of the coronavirus, it was released on VOD through Hulu on July 10. The movie had its world release on the Sundance Movie Pageant on January 26, 2020. We’ll hold you up to date. Keep related with us!

Palm Springs Season 2: Plotline

The primary a part of the movie adopted Niles (Adam Samberg) and bridesmaid Sarah (Kristin Miliotti) who meet at a marriage in Palm Springs, California. It instantly hits him and issues get scorching and heavy between the 2 of them and what begins as a one-time connection adjustments without end when Samberg is shot with an arrow and he runs right into a time portal that sends them on a cycle of countless time. The followers are excited to see what is going to occur subsequent! If the second season of the film happens, we will anticipate an awesome story forward.

Palm Springs Season 2: Anticipated Cast

The second a part of the film could embody stars like: