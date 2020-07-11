Palm Springs online on Hulu : Stream Andy Samberg’s

- Advertisement -

Palm Springs: This summer is something of a golden age for VoD releases, but the most obvious place to start is new humour if you are not sure what to watch next. Starring Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother), it premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this season. It was slated to get a significant box office launch this autumn – till You Know What occurred. It’s now available to flow. Keep that Friends box-set in the garage – trace our guide and find out how to see Palm Springs online and flow the Hulu now.

PALM SPRING CHEAT SHEET

Released: 2020

Director: Max Barbakow

Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher, and J. K. Simmons

Run time: 87 minutes

Rating: R (sex, drugs, speech )

Palm Springs smashed the record for a Sundance pickup when Hulu and Neon splashed over $17.5m for those rights to the film, exceeding 2016’s The Birth of a Nation by the straight-faced sum of 69 cents.

It’s being hailed as the spiritual successor to 1993 masterpiece Groundhog Day, following proud slacker Nyles (Samberg) and cynical bridesmaid Sarah (Milioti) since they get stuck in a vortex and are forced to relive the terror of a Palm Springs wedding over and over again. The notion of being trapped in an infinite cycle where the same things occur every day and nothing seems to transforms? It’s something a lot, if not most, people, will resonate with as the world eases from the coronavirus lockdown of 2020.

The film also features Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Peter Gallagher – probably best known as the Dad in The O.C – therefore there are lots of new acting chops if for any reason we didn't already have you at Groundhog Day'.