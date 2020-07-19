Ozark Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Details

- Advertisement -

Ozark is an American crime drama series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark William for Netflix. The first season was released on July 12, 2017, followed by the next season on August 31, 2018, and the next season was released on March 27, 2020.

After giving three profound seasons, the show has acclaimed many positive reviews. Now fans are eager to know whether season 4 is on the cards.

The story follows a married couple who relocate their loved ones to the Ozarks following a money-laundering plot that went wrong. But they get entangled with local criminals. So keep reading to find out whether this extreme and interesting series will be back for the next year.

Release Date

Netflix has confirmed that Ozark will have a fourth year. Regrettably, this will be the final of this show. Along with the upcoming series will have 14 episodes but will probably be released in two separate batches of seven.

In terms of the launch date of year 4, it’s very difficult to predict considering the release dates for Ozark have varied in the past. Most of all, the S4 release date will depend heavily on when filming can start amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cast

While the team hasn’t made any casting news, we could make a fantastic guess on which significant cast members will return. We can expect to see Jason Bateman (as Marty Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde).

Some other cast members include Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, and Felix Solis as Omar Navarro.

Plot

At the end of S3, we saw Marty and Wendy working more closely with all the Navarro Cartel. Season 4 may focus on Wendy’s conclusion on how she allows her brother Ben to die and how this can affect her and her family, particularly because Jonah Byrde chose his uncle’s passing badly.

What’s going to happen in year 4 appears to be pretty vague now? However, since the fourth season will be the final rush, we can be certain that many loose ends will probably be wrapped up.