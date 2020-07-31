Ozark Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

- Advertisement -

Ozark is an American crime drama series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark William for Netflix. The first season was released on July 12, 2017, followed by the second season on August 31, 2018, and the next season was released on March 27, 2020.

After giving three deep seasons, the show has acclaimed several positive reviews. Now fans are ready to know whether season 4 is on the cards.

The story follows a married couple who moves his family to the Ozarks after a money-laundering plot went wrong. But they get entangled with local criminals. So keep reading to learn if this intense and intriguing series will return for another season.

Release Date

Netflix has confirmed that Ozark will have a fourth year. Regrettably, this is going to be the last of the series. Along with the forthcoming series will have 14 episodes but will be released in two separate batches of seven.

In terms of the release date of season 4, it’s quite hard to predict contemplating the launch dates for Ozark have varied in the past. Most importantly, the S4 discharge date will depend heavily on when filming may start amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cast

While the team has not made any casting news, we could make a good guess on which significant cast members will return. We can expect to see Jason Bateman (as Marty Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde).

Other cast members include Charlie Tahan like Wyatt Langmore, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, and Felix Solis as Omar Navarro.

Plot

At the end of S3, we saw Marty and Wendy working more closely with all the Navarro Cartel. Season 4 will focus on Wendy’s conclusion on how she let her brother Ben perish and how this can affect her and her loved ones, particularly because Jonah Byrde chose his uncle’s passing badly.

What will happen in year 4 seems to be quite vague today? However, since the fourth season will be the last rush, we can be certain many loose ends will be wrapped up.