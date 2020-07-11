Overlord Season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Information

- Advertisement -

Overlord is a Japanese light book series written by Eugene Maruyama. So-bin illustrates it. This publication belongs to the fantasy genre.

The tv series is made up of 3 seasons with 13 episodes in each season. The first season they had been aired from July 7th. Both of the other seasons based around the storyline of the first period were published on 11, 25 Feb 2015 & March 2017.

Overlord Season 4: The Release Date

The third season they were aired on AT-X in Japan, back in 2018. The scriptwriter Yukie Sugawara, of this show, has shared some good news. The season could be released somewhere between 2021 or late 2020!

The information comes as a surprise for the fans. Hopefully, it will not be delayed due to the pandemic.

Overlord Season 4: The Cast

The voices for the figures are expected to be Yumi Uchiyama as”MareBello Fiora”, Sumire Uesaka as”Shalltear Bloodfallen”, Masayuki Kato as”Demiurge”, Chris Guerrero as”Ainz Ooal Gown”, and Yumi Hara as”Albedo”.

Overlord Season 4: The Plot

Without trailers or any teasers, it is hard to know what the plot for your new season is. The season can be quite nicely the adaptation of volumes 11 and 12 as the show is based on the Japanese manga, Overlord.

In the end of Season 3, Gazef and Ainz were involved in a duel. Gazef expired, and Ainz became the Capital’s King since the kingdom. The season can concentrate on the new powers of Ainz too.

But we can not say anything as the show is, after all, an adaptation.

Overlord Season 4: The Storyline

A Japanese arcade, which revolves around fantasy, Overlord relies on the manga Overlord. The manga consists of Kugane Maruyama. From season 1 to season 3, we saw the narrative of a boy named Momonga.

Momonga learns that an MMORPG, YGGDRASIL, has turned real and is transported in it. The character begins to signify the Ainz guild with the same name. The narrative follows the journey in the digital world of YGGDRASIL of Ainz.

When it was first aired, the series became highly popular in 2015. It got a great deal of love from fans and critics all around the world. The series became famous Since the manga was famous.