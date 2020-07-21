Outsider Season 2: Who Is In The Cast And What Is Release Date?

- Advertisement -

The show is based on Stephen King’s bestseller of the same name. An investigation that seems fairly basic at first takes a gruesome turn as a cop murder a young boy. Soon the investigators must question everything they could think in as supernatural components make their way. The drama miniseries ran a season that was good, but is there another season?

Release Date

The show’s first season had ended. However, Richard Price, the writer, and producer of this series have been in discussions of writing another season.

So, in the present time, it does look like HBO’s been planning on a season 2. But when that season would see the light of day hasn’t been finalized yet.

Cast

We are hoping we’d see the familiar faces we’ve known to love in the second season also. Ben Mendelsohn as Det. Ralph Anderson, Mare Winningham as Jeannie Anderson, Julianne Nicholson as Glory Maitland, Paddy Considine as Claude Bolton, Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland, Marc Menchaca as Jack Hoskins, Bill Camp as Howard Salomon and Cynthia Erivo as Holly Gibney could be seen from the cast.