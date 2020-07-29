Outlander Season 6 Release Date, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Outlander is another tv series based on historical drama adventure and love. Outlander TV series is based on a novel series of the same name composed by Diana Gabaldon. The television series has aired for a total of five seasons till now. The show has been developed by Ronald D. Moore and produced by David Brown, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan.

Season 1 of the show premiered on the tv channel Starz. This adventure fantasy love TV series has become a quite popular one of the drama lovers. Season 2 of Outlander ran for a total of 13 episodes from April 2016 to July 2016.

Since then, there’s been a lot of growth in the plot along with the show’s crowd. Folks have been demanding more and more of it. The fourth season of Outlander aired from November 2018 to January 2019 and was one of the most popular TV shows on Starz.

Season five of Outlander comprising 12 episodes has been an instant success and aired to May 2020 on the television from February 2020. Viewers loved it for the story and the acting abilities. Fans have been waiting for a season to hit on their TV screens.

Outlander Season 6 Release Date

The showrunners have renewed for a season the series. People have been anticipating the arrival of season 6 for a long time. The show will consist and will be dependent upon the novel A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

The release dates for season 6 of Outlander hasn’t been announced yet. Resources say that the show could be expected to go back on the displays in mid-2021. But these are just speculations. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Outlander Season 6 Trailer