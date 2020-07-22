Home TV Series Outlander Season 6: Release Date And All Updates Here
TV Series

Outlander Season 6: Release Date And All Updates Here

By- Aryan Singh
Outlander is another television series based on historical drama adventure and romance. Outlander TV series is based on a novel series of the same name written by Diana Gabaldon. The television series has aired for a total of five seasons till now. The show has been developed by Ronald D. Moore and produced by David Brown, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan.

Season 1 of the show premiered on the television channel Starz for the first time on august 9, 2014. This adventure fantasy romance TV series has become quite popular amongst the historical drama fans. Season 2 of Outlander ran for a total of 13 episodes from April 2016 to July 2016.

Since then, there has been a lot of growth in the plot and the audience of the show. People have been demanding more and more of it. The fourth season of Outlander aired from November 2018 to January 2019 and was one of the most popular TV shows on Starz.
Season five of Outlander consisting of 12 episodes aired on the television from February 2020 to May 2020 and was an instant success. Viewers loved it for the storyline and the acting skills. Fans have been patiently waiting for a sixth season to hit their TV screens.

Outlander season 6 release date.

The show has been renewed for a sixth season by the showrunners. People have been anticipating the arrival of season 6 for quite a long time. The show will consist of 12 episodes and will be based on the novel A Breath of Snow and Ashes.
The release dates for season 6 of Outlander has not been announced yet. However, resources say that the show can be expected to return on the screens in mid-2021. But these are just speculations. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Aryan Singh

