“outlander” Season 6: Recent Updates On Its Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything Else

- Advertisement -

After the success of season 5, fans are waiting for the arrival of the sixth season of Starz’s historical drama “Outlander”.

This television series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel series of the same name. Developed by Ronald D. Moore, this series debuted on August 9, 2014. In six years, this series has released five seasons.

It has impressed millions of viewers and created a huge fan-base all across the world. This series revolves around the adventures of the highland warrior Jamie Fraser and his family.

The episodes of the fifth season of this series aired from February 2020 to May 2020. Now, let us check out the details of “Outlander” season 6.

Release date of “Outlander” Season 6

The makers renewed the series for the sixth season. Since the fifth season ended in May 2020, likely, the sixth season won’t arrive before the summers of 2021. Moreover, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has become very difficult to predict the time of arrival of any show.

On being asked about the sixth season by a fan on Twitter, Sam Heughan replied, “we have started……..Ep 1!!! So excited. But you’re going to love the rest of this season”.

The expected plot of “Outlander” Season 6

On April 16, 2020, Caitriona Balfe informed that writers were working on the story of season 6. The sixth season will likely be based on the book, “A Breath of Snow and Ashes”. The fifth season ended with the rescue of Claire who was physically assaulted.

The sixth season may explore even more adventures in the lives of Frasers. It will showcase whether Claire will completely get over her trauma.

The cast of “Outlander” Season 6

The cast of the sixth season of “Outlander” is likely to include most of the actors from the previous seasons. They are:-

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall

Many other actors will also be part of the cast of this upcoming season.

Stay with us for more updates.