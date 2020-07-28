Home TV Series Netflix Outlander Season 6: Netflix Release Date Do We Have A Release Update?
Outlander Season 6: Netflix Release Date Do We Have A Release Update?

By- Alok Chand
The historical drama show Outlander is set to return with its sixth time. Here is everything you need to know. According to a novel series of identical names, the television series Outlander is a famed drama series that was aired in August 2014. The show has completed the full five seasons. And now it’s been renewed for the sixth season. Ronald D. Moore is the developer of the series.

Outlander Season 6

Outlander Season 6 Release:

Starz announced on 9 May that the series will renew for two more seasons: season 5 and now the upcoming period. It was also confirmed that season 6 had begun before the finale of season 5.

Nonetheless, it’s production was put on halt on account of coronavirus pandemic’s problem. The release date hasn’t been officially announced, however, the fans may not expect the upcoming season release before 2021.

What The Season 6 May Entail?

Outlander’s season ended with several violent scenes, including the main character’s rape. It has been reported that year 6 will be predicated on Diana Gabaldon’s sixth book series. It’s very likely to manage the fall out in the murder of Leonel and Marsali’s part in it. Deviations may be expected. The fans may have to wait to know if this season will be controversial or peaceful, just like before.

Outlander Season 6 Cast:

The sixth period of Outlander is expected to reunite together with all the four principal characters of the previous season which can be Sam Heughan who plays the role of Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton who plays the use of Brianna Randall, Caitriona Balfe who plays the role of Claire Randall Fraser and Richard Rankin who plays Roger Wakefield along with some other members also.

