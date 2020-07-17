Home TV Series Netflix Outlander Season 6: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The...
Outlander Season 6: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season

By- Sonal Sengupta
Outlander is a historical drama tv series. The genres involved in the series are Historical fiction, Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, and Romance. The series is directed by Ronald D. Moore and the producer of the show is David Brown, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan. The series is based on Outlander by Diana Gabaldon. The series is starring a great number of talented actors including Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. The series has completed five seasons. Outlander made its debut on August 9, 2014, as season 1 with 16 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on April 9, 2016, with 13 episodes, season 3 on September 10, 2017, with 13 episodes, season 4 on November 4, 2018, with 13 episodes and season 5 on February 16, 2020, with 12 episodes. The series got a rating of 8.4/10 from IMDb, 8.9/10 from TV.com, and 91% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

Outlander season 6: Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Sam Heughan as Scottish heartthrob Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie’s wife Claire Fraser.

Outlander season 6: Plot

The plot of season 6 has not been revealed yet. Hence it is expected that season 6 will pick up from where season 5 of the show left us. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Outlander season 6: Release date

As we see the series made its debut on August 9, 2014. After a due wait now the series has been renewed for a sixth season. Earlier it was scheduled to be released in February 2020. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. Till now there is so the announcement of the official release date of the season. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.

