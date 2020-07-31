Outlander Season 6: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Outlander:

Outlander is a television series belonging to the historical drama genre. As of now, the Outlander series contains five seasons.

Outlander has received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. Outlander also has a very good fanbase. Outlander is being praised for being unique, dramatic, and staying true to the books. Five seasons of Outlander contains a total of 67 episodes. Each episode of Outlander has a running time of 53 minutes to 90 minutes.

Outlander Season 6 Cast:

The cast from the previous seasons of Outlander is expected to return in Season 5 too. The cast that may return in Outlander: Season 6 includes Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, John Bell, César Domboy, Lauren Lyle, and many others.

Duncan Lacroix won’t be returning in the sixth season of Outlander has his character, Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, died in the fifth season of Outlander.

Outlander Season 6 Plot:

The end of Outlander: Season 5 has left many questions unanswered. The plot of Outlander: Season 6 will be continuing from where it was left in Outlander: Season 5. The sixth season of Outlander will be based on the book A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Outlander Season 6 Release Date:

When Outlander: Season 5 was being aired, the makers revealed that they had started work on Outlander: Season 6. Even the cast of the series confirmed that Outlander: Season 6 is in scripting stages. However, they have not yet revealed the release date of Outlander: Season 6.

The gap between the two consecutive seasons of Outlander is a minimum of one year. Considering that, Outlander Season 6 is expected to release in the second half of 2021. However, there are chances that Outlander: Season 6 may not be releasing in 2021. One of the reasons is because of the pandemic while the other reason is because of Outlander: Season 5. Outlander: Season 5 was supposed to release in February 2019 but was postponed to 2020. The same can happen with Outlander: Season 6 too!

No matter what, Outlander: Season 6 is in the making and it has left all the Outlander fans thrilled. Outlander: Season 6 will also be having 12 episodes just like the fifth season.