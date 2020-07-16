Home TV Series Outlander Season 5: Official Release Date, Cast And All You Need To...
Outlander Season 5: Official Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Outlander is a TV series for people who love drama genre. It is based on a novel series by the name ‘Outlander’. The writer of the novel is ‘Diana Gabaldonn’. The first season of the show was premiered online on Starz on August 9,2014. The show is currently in its fifth season. The fifth season consists of 12 episodes. Starz has also renewed the series for the sixth season as well. The fifth season of the popular historical drama series was aired on February 16, 2020.

The 11th episode of this season was aired on May 3, 2020 whereas the last episode of season 5 is set to be aired this May 10, 2020. The show is available to Starz subscribers only on their app. The show has a viewer base of more than 1 million people on an average for every episode.

Season 5 cast

David Berry, Richard Rankin, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and many other famous artists are a part of the show. The show has seen a consistent rating of 8.7+ for almost all the episodes of ‘Outlander season- 5’ on IMDb, the lowest and the highest rating being 8.4 and 9.5 respectively.

There will be a total of 67 episodes available to the audience after the release of the last episode of season- 5. The audience watching the show is always amazed to see the creativity of the writer and the producers in every episode. The show is a must-watch for people who love drama.

So, binge on popcorns and cold drink this quarantine season and watch ‘Outlander season-5’ on Starz to enjoy your free time.

