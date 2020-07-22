Outer Banks Season 2:Should Fans Worry? Has Netflix Cancelled The Show?

One of the in style adventures teen drama series, Outer Banks, that acquired tens of millions of viewers inside a brief interval, is quickly arising with its second season on Netflix. It has been assembled by Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, and Jonas Pate.

It’s an American motion thriller internet series that was first premiered on 15th April 2020. The series has proved to be one of many most-watched teen drama for the previous few months. It offers us the essence of beachside rest and the bliss of summer season.

The plot follows the journey of a younger teenager John B, who decides to go on a treasure hunt alongside along with his 4 most excellent mates. His father goes lacking 9 months again, and with the flip of occasions, John B discovers that it’s due to the treasure is hidden within the sea.

Has The Series Been Renewed For Upcoming Season? Or Cancelled?

The series has not been renewed for another season since its release in April 2020. In keeping with sources, the makers have been planning to provide you with new seasons, that 5 to 6 of them within the following years. However, no official announcements had been made by them for the previous two months concerning the renewal. One of many foremost causes could be the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last few months, all releases and productions have been placed on maintain because of this cause. Progressively the whole lot is resuming again to normalcy. However nothing a lot may be speculated concerning the manufacturing course of.

Is There An Expected Release Date?

Nothing had been revealed concerning the release date of Season 2. It’s anticipated that the upcoming season shall drop someday in April 2021, if the production course of begins later this 12 months. We hope to get additional updates quickly and till then, keep tuned!