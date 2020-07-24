Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks has been an instant success on Netflix, and Season 2 has been hinted at by the series’s co-creator so that lovers will be pleased with this good news! Fans have been demanding another season on Twitter, and fortunately, Josh Pate shared that he is working on the script to Season two.

We do see how good the show is by finding out that Netflix had ordered Season 2 even before the first season came out. Without further ado, let us dig into each of the essential details on this forthcoming season of Outer Banks!

Outer Banks Season 2: When is the Air Date?

Season 2 is expected to arrive by April 2021, although unfortunately, we do not have an exact release date yet. Some of these cast members discussed filming when the coronavirus pandemic struck, and now production is on stop due to the lockdowns.

It seems like fans would need to be patient and wait patiently until 2022. Josh Pate demonstrated, “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something which was likely like a four-season, maybe enjoy a five-season show but four seasons.”

Don’t worry since Outer Banks is not going anywhere and expects to remain with us as long as four to five seasons! Stay tuned, and we will bring you the latest updates on this series.

What is the Storyline for Outer Banks Season 2?

Fans expect that Sarah and John B, after being saved by a crew taken to the Bahamas on the boat. In Season 2, fans hope to locate the treasure linked to the disappearance of the dad of John B. It can be interesting to observe how they respond when they find out with the rest of the gang not understanding that their friends are still living.

Season 2 will also have significant effects for Ward as police have gotten suspicious of him.

Who Will Be In The Cast Of Season 2?

It’s being speculated that all the primary casts will resume their function, although, at this time, nothing can be said about the cast of Season two.

Chase Stokes as John B.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron.

Madison Bailey as Kia.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope.