Outer banks season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Several shows are no-brainers to get Netflix NFLX +0.6percent in regards to second-season renewals. Tiger King, space Force, Floor is Lava; Love is Blind–follow-up episodes can be expected by us these series for all based on their first-season performances.

But there is one show that doesn’t appear to get as much attention as Netflix’s other star-studded projects. That is crazy since almost no other program on the planet’s most popular streaming platform went viral, as this show failed in 2020.

I’m speaking about Outer Banks, a drama about four teens who go searching for treasure. And that show only got picked up another season that could wind up topping the incredible numbers of the first season.

Even if you’ve heard of Outer Banks, you might not understand how hot the series’s first season was between April and May. I am speaking more prevalent than most of Netflix’s top displays: Love is Blind, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Space Force, 13 Reasons Why, Dead to Me. Heck, even more, popular than non-Netflix Originals like Avatar: The Last Airbender, All American, and The Office.

Only two other shows are more popular than Outer Banks this season: Tiger King and Ozark. I know this because of a Netflix point-tracking system which allows us to rank shows and movies based on their past Top 10 performances. I used those numbers to determine the top 25 displays of 2020, in which Outer Banks currently sits in the third location.

However, what’s even crazier is how far ahead Outer Banks is of all those other displays. In total, Outer Banks racked up 356 points using its very first season operate on Netflix. In the fifth position, Love is Blind has 299 points–which means Outer Banks’s score is nearly 20 percent higher. Outer Banks additionally has 44% more points than the first season of Space Force, 53% more points than the final period of 13 Reasons Why 75% more points than Floor is Lava plus a whopping 143 percent more points than Riverdale.

In a nutshell, few shows have managed to dominate Netflix’s Top 10 like the first season of Outer Banks did so earlier year. Between April 15 and June 4, Outer Banks spent every day on the daily Top 10 listing (51 consecutive appearances). That’s something only two other shows have done: Ozark watched 57 straight days on the Top 10 between March and May. Avatar: The Last Airbender merely put the album with 61 consecutive appearances.

Outer Banks’ first season debuted on June 15 in the #4 position on the Top 10. Unfortunately, the show hit Netflix shortly when Tiger King was sweeping the country and during an epic 27-day run at the #1 spot.

But right when the Tiger King hype was starting to wear down, that is when Outer Banks created its conduct. Nine days into Outer Banks’s Netflix stint, the series finally achieved the #1 position. Outer Banks held onto the top spot for five full days before falling away.

But Outer Banks did something only one other show has accomplished. The teen drama lost the #1 place only to win it right back a couple of days later. Outer Banks would reclaim the top position between May 4-7. Love is Blind is the only other series to have lost and reclaimed the #1 spot.

In total, Outer Banks spent in the top position. That’s the sixth-best revealing ever, just behind Tiger King, 13 Reasons Why, Unsolved Mysteries,” Floor is Lava and Dead to Me.

With all that in your mind: of course Outer Banks was revived for another season.

However, the question shouldn’t have been, “Can Outer Banks be renewed?” We ought to be asking: “Will Outer Banks been the most popular series on Netflix?”

Rekha yadav

