Outer banks season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Everybody’s favorite treasure hunting teens are heading straight back into the Outer Banks, with the statement that Netflix has renewed its 2020 adventure mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, for a second year, Variety reports.

The T.V. series has been described, per Deadline, as”Friday Night Lights matches Dawson’s Creek matches Ozark” and has been likened to’00s teen drama O.C., on account of its oceanside setting as well as the youthful, excellent looking cast. Premiering in April on Netflix, as Forbes reports, the primary season has been a massive success for the streamer.

Place in a beachside town in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the premise of Outer Banks –“four friends on a treasure hunt”–may on paper seem a little”corny” as a series star, Madelyn Cline (who performs Sarah Cameron on the series ), quipped to Vogue in a meeting in May. Still, it has proven to be persuasive viewing thanks to the stellar up-and-coming cast, serene coastal setting, along with the impressive composing lending itself to can’t-look-away on-screen drama.

In the first season of the series, Cline’s rich-girl personality, Sarah, gets involved with the so-called rogues’–John B (played with Chase Stokes), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and J.J. (Rudy Pankow)–that are on a high-stakes, life-altering experience to solve the mystery of John B’s dad’s passing and search for a treasure considered to have been lost at sea just off the Outer Banks. The series includes drama, love, a hurricane, near-death escapes, and more, so it is no wonder it has been renewed for a second season, particularly given the cliffhanger.

Is Outer Banks season two happening?

Yes. Deadline accounts Netflix has revived the series for a second season. The streamer also shared with a super fun season two video statements on its Instagram accounts featuring a slew of the cast members. Watch and revel in the video announcement below.

Will the original cast be returning for Outer Banks season two?

Yes. Based on Deadline (and that showcased on the season two cast-centric announcement video), all of your Outer Banks favorites, the Pogues, and their rivals, the Kooks, will return. Chase Stokes will reprise his role as John B, Madelyn Cline will reunite as Sarah, Madison Bailey returns as Kiara, as will Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Deion Smith as Kelce, and Charles Esten as Ward Cameron.

Variety reports the show’s creators, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, will be returning for season two, so we can anticipate the next season to have the same magic the first year did.

What will the plot of Outer Banks season two be?

So far, no official storyline details are revealed with year one ending on a cliffhanger as to whether Sarah and John B would make it into the Bahamas–it appears likely that question will be answered. Given that at the season two announcement movie, Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah, said, “See you at the Bahamas”–we are guessing the Bahamas are likely to play a role in the next chapter of this treasure hunt story.

Teen Vogue reports showrunner Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly he could see the story lasting for”four… possibly five” seasons, so there are lots of stories left to say.

What’s the air date for Outer Banks season two?

On filming season two, there’s no news as yet, and equally, we don’t have an air date for your outing. However, as details are revealed, we will update this story, so check back here.