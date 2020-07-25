Outer banks season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks Season 1 was a regular within Netflix’s most-watched TV shows after it premiered April. The fantastic news is here, although the wait for upgrades hasn’t been too long. Outer Banks has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix! The rest of the cast and series celebrity Chase Stokes recently celebrated the renewal news.

The drama is chock filled with romance, teen angst, and adventure. This summer, if you miss the beach and the pool, Outer Banks might be your thing. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger that saw characters sailing and toward the Bahamas from the police. Hence, it has a bit of relief that the series was renewed to provide audiences a chance to learn what happens in the aftermath. In a video posted on Instagram, the Outer Banks cast members were thrilled about the renewal news. See their reactions below!

The cast is so thrilled by the news, with Madelyn Cline stating that she will”catch ya from the Bahamas.” Contemplating that’s Sarah and John B.’s preferred destination, that sounds like a proper tease for where the next season will kick-off. Meanwhile, Jonathan Daviss thanked everyone who watched and encouraged the show, including that he and the cast”can’t wait to get started” on Season 2.

The series was previously in renewal limbo, but it has joined Never Have I Ever in getting the following season to work its magic on younger audiences. Even before the Season 2 news dropped, Outer Banks founder Jonas Pate had plans for the future. In reality, Pate considers the drama could proceed on for at least four or five seasons, and he expects that they’ll”have an opportunity to tell those tales.”

Besides the fun reaction video, Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, and a few others from the throw shared individual posts regarding the Season two renewal information. They’re not very like the group cast movie, but the posts failed to include a beautiful look at the Season 2 poster. Have a look: