Outer Banks Season 2 Confirmed

Outer Banks was created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, who will all return as showrunners and government produce season 2. The present stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten are all set to reprise their roles.

Outer Banks season 1 premiered all 10 of its episodes on April 15, 2020. We had been followers, per our spoiler-free review:

“Outer Banks is a perfect binge present, at 10 hour-long episodes. It escalates simply sufficient every episode to take care of you on the hook, and follows by the use of with a satisfying crescendo that builds on each factor sooner than it. Given that Netflix has taken to canceling one thing that doesn’t hit the elusive metrics they certainly not share, it’s onerous to say whether or not or not the current could be renewed. However, when Outer Banks comes once more for a second season, I could be reminding Netflix that I am ‘nonetheless watching.’”

Though nothing is assured throughout the streaming media world, Outer Bank sdid seem pretty assured it may acquire a second season. The season 1 finale wrap ped up the current’s two enormous mysteries, nonetheless in doing so, opened the door for lots of additional questions.

Netflix has had success with reveals aimed towards YA viewers of late. This earlier month saw the arrival of every Warrior Nun and Cursed, each of which appears primed for a second season.