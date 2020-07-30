Outbreak Perfected guide in Destiny 2 : How to get perfected exotic in the game?

- Advertisement -

To get Outbreak Perfected Exotic pursuit in Destiny two, players will need to go through an extensive array of goals and issues. To be a part of this Outbreak Perfected pursuit, players first need to have finished the Enemy of My Enemy world pursuit on Titan, which takes around 30 minutes. Reach the section filled with Hive and access the Shriker that is floating over a red-lit room. Enter the area and open the doorway on the left side and enter the comms room to locate a socialize prompt on the ideal side. Players must collect the Fallen Transponder located in this area which acts as a key of Destiny 2 Outbreak Perfected.

Where to find all the 6 Transponder nodes?

Node 1 – The Drain Lost Sector from the EDZ

Node 2 – Whispered Falls Lost Sector from the EDZ

Node 3 – Atrium Lost Sector in the EDZ

Node 4 – Widow’s Walk Lost Sector from the EDZ

Node 5 – The Carrion Pit Lost Sector on Nessus

Node 6 -The Rift Lost Sector on Nessus

Zero Hour (Walkthrough)

Zero Hour is a three-player assignment that goes on for 20 minutes. It requires a 690 power activity thus it is suggested that players have 681 Power. For the first 5-6 minutes of the assignment, players will need to follow a linear path and shoot people. Players need to kill every enemy in the region to eliminate the dropped barriers. Players will need to confront a Spider Tank so that they need to get ready for the same. When the Spider Tank is cleared, players will need to continue to find the starting point of Destiny 2 using the platforming method. Watch the video recorded below to understand how to perfect the platforming to get to the stage as it could become very tricky.

Players ultimately hit the Cryptarch Vault that holds the secret to find the last boss, Siriks who is a loyalist into Eramis. He is surrounded by an army of the fallen which players will need to take out. If players manage to kill every enemy in the region before time runs out afterward Mithrax will pop up and teleport them to his ship that gives players the ranking of ‘Outbreak Perfected’.