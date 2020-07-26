Home Technology Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Unveiled In India On July 31
Technology

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Unveiled In India On July 31

By- Kumar Saurabh
- Advertisement -

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will likely be unveiled in India on July 31. The landing page for the same is live on Flipkart and Amazon. With the Reno 4 Pro apparatus, the organization is also expected to launch its first wearable from the country, the Oppo Watch.

Reno 4 Pro global variant

The Reno 4 Pro on Twitter has been teasing from the past couple of days, and it looks different. The Reno 4 Pro in India will come with a quad-camera array instead of a double camera setup for starters. The device is also confirmed to incorporate the same as the original one, a 90Hz screen. On the front, a punch-hole camera is on the left.

Also Read:   Apple Watch 6 Series Reveals Bezel Free Smartwatch

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, followed by a 12MP Sony IMX 708 ultra-wide camera along with a 13MP telephoto lens. The fourth camera on the Reno 4 Pro global variant (India) remains a puzzle.

Lately, Oppo Reno 4 Pro global variant unboxing was leaked. For starters, the Reno 4 Pro is thought to include Snapdragon 720G instead of this Snapdragon 765G chipset. This might be a cost-driven decision, and since most of the markets such as India aren’t ready for 5G connectivity. Another welcome improvement is the 3.5mm jack, which was sprinkled on the Chinese Reno 4 Pro.

Also Read:   Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Could Be Launched after July In India
Also Read:   The LG Velvet: Launched Date, Spec And Other Info

Reno 4 Pro global variant

Other anticipated features comprise a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, 65W rapid charging service, EIS, 960fps slow-mo, and punch-hole cut-out on the left. The Reno 4 Pro will come with a 3D borderless sense screen. The Reno series in India has been all about the appearance and feel and not much about the internals. The Reno 3 Pro in India came with an aging MediaTek chipset instead of a new Snapdragon one.

- Advertisement -
Kumar Saurabh
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Trailers: upcoming on web

Amazon Prime Pooja Das -
San Diego Comic-Con 2020 -- which has gone online-only thanks To the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and is fittingly called [email protected] -- had many new...
Read more

The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Haunting of Hill House came in 2018 and was quickly among the funniest horror series on Netflix. The season followed the Crain family...
Read more

Which Type Of Homemade Masks Is The Safest?

Corona Sweety Singh -
The coronavirus transmission rate can be reduced with a combination of three actions: frequent hand hygiene, social distancing, and face masks. The virus...
Read more

Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Hanna is an American action drama web tv show. The series is all based on the 2011 film of the identical name, on Prime...
Read more

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Info

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Very good news for the fans of Star Trek: Picard it that the season of the show two was confirmed even before the year...
Read more

Jack Reacher 3 : Is It Happening? What Will Be The Plot?And Click To Know More.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Back in 2012, Jack Reacher's first movie published in the theaters. It directed by Christopher McQuarrie and throws action star Tom Cruise in the...
Read more

Spider Man Into The Spider Verse 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Spider-Man has been everyone's favorite hero, at one purpose of your time or the opposite. Spider-Man could be a frequent family name with enormous...
Read more

Sony Xperia 1 III: Launch Date, Spec, And More Info

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
Sony's Xperia 1 III might resemble a name on the newspaper, but it is what we're very likely to observe if it unveiled that...
Read more

Ozark Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Ozark season is based on the genre of crime and was created by two members namely charge Dubuque, Mark Williams. Fans are waiting...
Read more

Another Life Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
One of the famous "Science Fiction Internet Television Series" Another Life is set to come with its next season! If you are excited, then...
Read more
© World Top Trend