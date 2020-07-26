Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Unveiled In India On July 31

- Advertisement -

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will likely be unveiled in India on July 31. The landing page for the same is live on Flipkart and Amazon. With the Reno 4 Pro apparatus, the organization is also expected to launch its first wearable from the country, the Oppo Watch.

The Reno 4 Pro on Twitter has been teasing from the past couple of days, and it looks different. The Reno 4 Pro in India will come with a quad-camera array instead of a double camera setup for starters. The device is also confirmed to incorporate the same as the original one, a 90Hz screen. On the front, a punch-hole camera is on the left.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, followed by a 12MP Sony IMX 708 ultra-wide camera along with a 13MP telephoto lens. The fourth camera on the Reno 4 Pro global variant (India) remains a puzzle.

Lately, Oppo Reno 4 Pro global variant unboxing was leaked. For starters, the Reno 4 Pro is thought to include Snapdragon 720G instead of this Snapdragon 765G chipset. This might be a cost-driven decision, and since most of the markets such as India aren’t ready for 5G connectivity. Another welcome improvement is the 3.5mm jack, which was sprinkled on the Chinese Reno 4 Pro.

Other anticipated features comprise a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, 65W rapid charging service, EIS, 960fps slow-mo, and punch-hole cut-out on the left. The Reno 4 Pro will come with a 3D borderless sense screen. The Reno series in India has been all about the appearance and feel and not much about the internals. The Reno 3 Pro in India came with an aging MediaTek chipset instead of a new Snapdragon one.