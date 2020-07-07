Home Technology Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Could Be Launched after July In India
Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Could Be Launched after July In India

By- Kumar Saurabh
Since the midsize Oppo Reno 4 Pro of the former seems set to start in the week of July, this time around and sister-brand OnePlus in India might clash. OnePlus can be expected to establish its Nord on July 21. Rumours also have pointed out the Indian variant of the Reno 4 may possess something which isn’t on the initial version, an upgraded refresh rate display.

Retail sources have suggested that the launch date, leading us to believe that the occasion will slot at somewhere about 20-24th of July.

Readers would recall that the company launched the flagship Locate smartphone at the country last month, but skipped the Pro citing various reasons.

A few days before, the company confirmed that the mid-range Reno 4 that launched in late May would make its way to India shortly. After this, various leaks happen to be floating around tipster and the web Mukul Sharma did tease what could be the Reno 4 Pro citing the rate and size of the screen are likely to change while the aesthetics and layout remain the same. (Oppo Reno 4 Pro)

If we recall, the Reno 4 Pro surfaced using a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen using a 90Hz refresh rate display, back in May.

It had the mid-range Snapdragon 765G of Qualcomm. Again had a triple-camera set up which resembled the design of the Edge + of Motorola has a 48MP shooter.

There might be a reason as Nord’s coming has been actively teasing with similar specifications in the nation that Oppo is bringing the version with modifications. Latest leaks have suggested that the organization is preparing to start the device on July 21.

The OnePlus Nord is anticipated to possess a display with 32 +8 MP, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W charging, refresh speed and much more. It will be interesting to see how the devices are priced at the $500 cost points that are rumoured while differing underneath.

